Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093033071
Angry businesswoman talking on smartphone and looking at computer, having troubles with laptop program or serious conversation with client, sitting at workplace in office interior
UKRAINE
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angryannoyedbusinessbusinesswomanbusycaucasiancellphoneclientcomputercopy spacecorporatecrisisdeadlinedepressiondistanteuropeanexhaustedfailurefemalefrustratedfrustrationgesturingindoorsirritatedjobladylifestylemadmanagermillennialmodernnegativityoccupationofficeoverworkedphoneproblemproblemsprofessionalseriousstresstiredtroublewomanworkworkerworkingyellingyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist