Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Anesthetizing the patient. Shot of group of surgeons working on a patient in an operating room.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4484 × 6717 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG