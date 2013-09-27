Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Andong, ti or hanjuang is an ornamental plant from the Asparagaceae family, which is native to Austronesia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. Close up red leaves of cordyline fruticosa.
Formats
3368 × 6000 pixels • 11.2 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
561 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
281 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG