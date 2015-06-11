Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
ANDALUCIA - OCTOBER 17: "Corrida" (bullfight) of bulls, typical Spanish tradition where a torero (bullfighter) kills a bull. In the picture, "Curro Diaz". October 17, 2010 in Andalucia (Spain)
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

59192899

Stock Photo ID: 59192899

ANDALUCIA - OCTOBER 17: "Corrida" (bullfight) of bulls, typical Spanish tradition where a torero (bullfighter) kills a bull. In the picture, "Curro Diaz". October 17, 2010 in Andalucia (Spain)

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

N

NasukaPhoto