Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Ancient stone ruins on green field and Candi Prambanan or Rara Jonggrang, Hindu temple compound on background. Impressive architectural site. Yogyakarta, Central Java, Indonesia. Panoramic view.
Formats
4770 × 3180 pixels • 15.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG