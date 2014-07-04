Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Ancient garden stairway with metal handrails, set within an old stone wall and leading to a garden beyond. Flowers and shrubs either side of the steps.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

9918271

Stock Photo ID: 9918271

Ancient garden stairway with metal handrails, set within an old stone wall and leading to a garden beyond. Flowers and shrubs either side of the steps.

Photo Formats

  • 2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

marilyn barbone

marilyn barbone