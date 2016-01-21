Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ancient buddha statue in antique old ubosot for thai people travelers travel visit respect praying blessing holy worship at Wat Kaew Fah temple at Bang Kruai on March 15, 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand
Formats
5920 × 3947 pixels • 19.7 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG