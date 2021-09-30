Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102263465
Ancient Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Bergamo upper town, XII century. Exterior in Lombard Romanesque style and interior in Baroque style, UNESCO world heritage site, Lombardy, Italy, Europe.
Bergamo, Province of Bergamo, Italy
12th centuryancientantiqueapsearcharchitectureartbaroquebasilicabell towerbergamobluecathedralcatholicchristianchurchcitycityscapeclearcolumnculturesdowntowneuropeexteriorfacadefamous placehistoryinternational landmarkitalianitalylombardymedievalmonumentoldold townpastplace of worshipreligionromanesquesanta maria maggioreskyspiritualitystonestyletempletourismtourist resorttravel destinationsunesco world heritage sitewall
