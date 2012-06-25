Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ancient architecture antique building ubosot church for thai people and foreign travelers travel visit and respect praying buddha blessing holy worship at Wat Pho Bang O temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand
Edit
Jigan-do temple of the Korakuen garden in Okayama, Japan
Zenkoji Temple, Nagano, JAPAN. One of the most important temples in Japan which was built in the 7th century
Bitchu matsuyama castle, as also known takahashi castle
Buddhist temple against sky in city
Chinese classical garden building- Fengming College scene. The Fengming College was old-style college of Yuci County in Qing Dynasty. The Yuci is a city in Shanxi, China.
Bhimakali Temple dedicated to the mother goddess Bhimakali, Sarahan, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, India. Traditional architecture of Himachal Pradesh - layers of woods are alternated with broken stones
Bhutan, prayer wheel and flags in Chhuzom, junction between Paro, Thimpu and Puentsholing

See more

552043384

See more

552043384

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141104537

Item ID: 2141104537

Ancient architecture antique building ubosot church for thai people and foreign travelers travel visit and respect praying buddha blessing holy worship at Wat Pho Bang O temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anirut Thailand

Anirut Thailand