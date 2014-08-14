Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ancient architecture antique building ubosot church for thai people and foreign travelers travel visit and respect praying buddha blessing holy worship at Wat Pho Bang O temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand
Formats
5863 × 3909 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG