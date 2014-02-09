Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Ancient architecture antique building ubosot church of Wat Daeng Pracharat temple for thai people travel visit and respect praying buddha holy at Bang Kruai on March 15, 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG