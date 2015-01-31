Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Analysis of variance, or ANOVA, is a statistical method that separates observed variance data into different components to use for additional tests.The word is on money and gold background
Edit
Small Ukrainian national money - coins and paper money
concept for tax increase during corona pandemic crises with turned piggy bank and letters with the german word for tax
Health care costs
Various board games chess board, playing cards, dominoes. Hobby. Metaphor for games and gambling.
Riga. Latvia - september 21, 2006: Croatian and Vatican souvenir coins on wooden table
individual health care - what are the costs for medicine
Smart Home Technology

See more

774607066

See more

774607066

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139104627

Item ID: 2139104627

Analysis of variance, or ANOVA, is a statistical method that separates observed variance data into different components to use for additional tests.The word is on money and gold background

Formats

  • 4912 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

evan_huang

evan_huang