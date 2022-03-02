Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Anais Lee attends the Red Carpet Screening of "The Batman" presented by REGAL CINEMAS as part of the STRAW HAT GOOFY SCREENING SERIES on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
WESTWOOD - APRIL 19: Garcelle Beauvais at the 35th Birthday Celebration for Travel and Leisure Magazine in W Hotel on April 19, 2006 in Westwood, CA.
Dania Ramirez at The NBC Universal Experience Television Network Upfronts, Rockefeller Center, New York, NY, May 12, 2008
Katy Perry at the "The Smurfs 2" Los Angeles Premiere, Village Theater, Westwood, CA 07-28-13
Kimberly Cole at the 5th Annual Black Eyed Peas Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert. The Conga Room, Los Angeles, CA. 02-05-09
HOLLYWOOD, CA/USA - SEPTEMBER 08 2015: Katy Perry attends the World Premiere of "Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, September 8, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif.
Diana Degarmo at the 'American Idol' Grand Finale 2009. Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, CA. 05-20-09
Demi Lovato at the "Oceans" Los Angeles Premiere, El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood, CA. 04-17-10

See more

103047242

See more

103047242

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132359741

Item ID: 2132359741

Anais Lee attends the Red Carpet Screening of "The Batman" presented by REGAL CINEMAS as part of the STRAW HAT GOOFY SCREENING SERIES on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CarlaVanWagoner

CarlaVanWagoner