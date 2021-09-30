Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086005880
Amsterdam, Netherlands - May, 2021: Closeup of bust of Rembrandt statue under blue cloudscape, with clock tower in back on Rembrandtplein.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
c
By canbedone
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amstelamsterdamarchitecturalarchitectureartartistattractionbaroquebluebodybronzebuildingbustcapitalchannelchestcityclockconstructiondowntowndutcheuropeexteriorfamousheadhistorichistoryhollandinterestkingdomlandmarkmonumentnetherlandsnortholdoutdooroutsidepainterrembrandtrembrandtpleinretrorijnsculpturesquarestatuetourismtowertravelurbanvan
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist