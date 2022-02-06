Images

Image
Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 6, 2022 Big protest against Putin and the war in Ukraine at Dam Square, Amsterdam. Syrian and Ukrainian people demonstrate together.
2129675756

Important information

Formats

  • 6059 × 4039 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jan van Dasler

Jan van Dasler