Image
Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 6, 2022 Big protest against Putin and the war in Ukraine at Dam Square, Amsterdam. Syrian and Ukrainian people demonstrate together.
Chicago, IL - January 20, 2018 - Women's March brought together people protesting against inequality in various social issues.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Protesters march against police brutality and grand jury decision on Eric Garner case on Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn on December 14, 2014
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - SEPTEMBER 27, 2019: The climate demonstration in Kungsträdgården in Stockholm. Adult protesters join global climate strike for political action on urgent climate change.
London, UK. 15th October 2016. EDITORIAL - The A21 Campaign protest rally In central London, a global event to raise awareness & funds, for the fight against human trafficking and slavery.
GHENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 27 219: klimaatmars gent 2019
MARCH 9, 2014 - BERLIN: "Putin Stoppen" (Stop Putin) - protest demonstration against the Russian intervention on the Crimea peninsula in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin.
London, United Kingdom - April 26, 2016: 48 Hour Strike by the Junior Doctors.The first all out strike in the history of the NHS occurred today in England by the junior doctors over funding of the NHS

Item ID: 2129675735

