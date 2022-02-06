Images

Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 6, 2022 Big protest against Putin and the war in Ukraine at Dam Square, Amsterdam. Syrian and Ukrainian people demonstrate together.
Koh Sirey, Phuket, Thailand - April 18, 2019: Sea Gypsies enjoying a karaoke party in front of the family house.
Children on vacation children's camp "science town". Russia. Zelenograd 25.06.16
Hoi An Ancient Town, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. July 09 2019: People aeting in the street.
Chiang Rai Thailand- APRIL 13: Songkran Festival is celebrated in Thailand as the traditional New Year's Day from 13 to 15 April by throwing water at each other, on 13-15 April 2018 in Thailand
Chiplun maharashtra india June 23 2010 Workers taking their lunch break on road side
Chiang Rai THAILAND - 10:13:2018: people are anonymous philanthropy in Buddhist Vesak, philanthropy and anniversary 2 years passed away. "The king. To 9 " in Chiang Rai. Thailand.
PATHANAMTHITTA, INDIA - AUG 17:An unidentified man walks through the flooded roads on August 17,2018 in Pathanamthitta,Kerala, India. Kerala was badly affected by the floods during the monsoon season

Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 6, 2022 Big protest against Putin and the war in Ukraine at Dam Square, Amsterdam. Syrian and Ukrainian people demonstrate together.

