Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 6, 2022 Big protest against Putin and the war in Ukraine at Dam Square, Amsterdam. Syrian and Ukrainian people demonstrate together.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - NOV 18, 2016: Matilda Ekholm (SWE) vs Ying Han (GER) at the table tennis tournament SOC at the arena Eriksdalshallen in Stockholm.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 12: Turkish, Armenian photographer and journalist Ara Guler portrait on January 12, 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey.
RIJEKA, CROATIA - OCTOBER 06, 2017: European qualifier for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Croatia vs Finland. Luka MODRIC (10) close up
Indonesian presidential election campaign of candidate pair number 2 Prabowo subianto and Sandiaga Uno which took place in Lumajang on Thursday, April 4 2019 at the Semeru Stadium
October 14, 2016. Kyiv, Ukraine. Nationalists "March of Heroes Glory" in honor of the 74 anniversary of the founding Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks.
ARICA, CHILE - FEBRUARY 10, 2017: Group of dancers of Africa descent (Afrodescendiente) performing at the annual Carnaval Andino con la Fuerza del Sol in Arica, Chile.
Sochi, RUSSIA - February 14, 2014: Patrick CHAN (L) and Yuzuru HANYU (R)greet each other before Men Free skating in-venue flower ceremony at Sochi 2014 XXII Olympic Winter Games

Item ID: 2129675570

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Jan van Dasler

Jan van Dasler