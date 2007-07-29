Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 280862906
AMPHAWA,THAILAND-DE May 10 Trader's boats in Amphawa floating Market, 110 km from Bangkok, most famous floating market and cultural tourist destination on May 10, 2015 in Amphawa, Thailand.
Photo Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG