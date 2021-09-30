Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097697894
American sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua) spiny seed pods on red background. Minimalistic layout.
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazingartart decoautumnbackgroundbacteriabeautifulbrownchristmasclose upcolorcoolcutedecorationdesigndopeenvironmentfallfashionfestivefunnygardenhandmadehappinesshappyhotinspirationl4llikeliquidambar styraciflua seedpodsluxurymotivationnaturalnaturenewnicenightpartypatternprettyredretroseasonseedswagsweet gum seed podtexturetreevirus
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist