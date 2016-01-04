Images

American Goldfinch: Spinus tristis. Photographed in the winter in Central Park, Manhattan. Notably, the birds are pale yellow at this time as opposed to the bright yellow color in spring and summer
American Goldfinch: Spinus tristis. Photographed in the winter in Central Park, Manhattan. Notably, the birds are pale yellow at this time as opposed to the bright yellow color in spring and summer

