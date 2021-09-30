Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098854037
American goldfinch on thorny branches
Westchester County, NY, USA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
american goldfinchanimalavesbackgroundbeakbeautifulbeautybirdbirdwatchingbranchbrownchordatecloseupcolorfulcutefeatherfinchfringillidaegardengoldfinchmigratorynativenaturalnaturenew yorknorth americaoutdoorpasseriformesperchingplantprettyprofilerestingseasonspinusspinus trististhornsthornytreetwigunited stateswhitewildwildlifewingswinteryellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist