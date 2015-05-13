Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Amelia Island, Florida, USA - February 22, 2022 : The oldest runniing bar in Florida the Palace Saloon in historic Frenandina Beach on Amelia Island, FLA.
Fernandina Beach, Florida, United States - July 18 2012: Palace Saloon in the Famous Prescott Building in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island. A Historic Red Brick Building in the Beaux Arts Style.
Historic facade of the Merida Bullring, Badajoz - Spain
London, United Kingdom, May, 2018 - Famous Victoria and Albert Museum in central London
TURDA, ROMANIA - MAY 30, 2014: Colorful shops at the central market square in Turda, Romania
Historic facade of the Merida Bullring, Badajoz - Spain
Katoomba, New South Wales, Australia - December 16 2017: Historical buildings of Katoomba, an old mining town of the Blue Mountains
Murnau am Staffelsee, Germany - November 2: historic buildings at the old town of Murnau am Staffelsee on November 2, 2020

See more

1877907364

See more

1877907364

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132816491

Item ID: 2132816491

Amelia Island, Florida, USA - February 22, 2022 : The oldest runniing bar in Florida the Palace Saloon in historic Frenandina Beach on Amelia Island, FLA.

Important information

Formats

  • 6391 × 4261 pixels • 21.3 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

karenfoleyphotography

karenfoleyphotography