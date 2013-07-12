Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Amelia Island, Florida, USA - February 22, 2022 : The oldest runniing bar in Florida the Palace Saloon in historic Frenandina Beach on Amelia Island, FLA.
Formats
4274 × 6411 pixels • 14.2 × 21.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG