Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Amber glass bottles, cream jar and cherry blossom branches on green background. Skincare products , natural cosmetic. SPA natural organic beauty product packaging design, branding, low angle view
Edit
Orchid n with massage oil ,basket with bamboo grove
Brown glass bottles with serum, essential oil or other cosmetic product, dry massage brush. Natural organic cosmetics, skin care concept.
Spray bottle and pipette dropper with cosmetic products and green space for your brand. Concept of cluelty free, organic, kosher cosmetic is great for dry and rough skin.
Essential oil bottles with bright orange flower and blurry eucalyptus leaves - Spa and Beauty Concept
Tropical spa on white background
Selection of amber glass bottles traditionally used in homeopathic prescribing. Includes dropper bottles, pill bottles and spray bottle, against white background. Shadows visible.
Massage oils in a dark glass jar. Essence for skin health. Trendy style. Mockup for your product. Conceptual photo. Aroma Oil and tulips on a white background.

See more

1938853900

See more

1938853900

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142265203

Item ID: 2142265203

Amber glass bottles, cream jar and cherry blossom branches on green background. Skincare products , natural cosmetic. SPA natural organic beauty product packaging design, branding, low angle view

Formats

  • 5658 × 8488 pixels • 18.9 × 28.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

Natalia Klenova