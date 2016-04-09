Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Amber glass bottles, cream jar and cherry blossom branches on green background. Skincare products , natural cosmetic. SPA natural organic beauty product packaging design, branding, low angle view
Formats
5658 × 8488 pixels • 18.9 × 28.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG