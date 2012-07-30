Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Amazing Yellow Daffodils flower field in the morning sunlight. The perfect image for spring background, flower landscape. It is daffodil, daffadowndilly, narcissus and jonquil.
Formats
4160 × 4160 pixels • 13.9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG