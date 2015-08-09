Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Amazing view of the famous Braies Lake in Italy. Typical rowing boats made of wood. Alpine lake. Iconic location for photographers. Picturesque mountain lake in Dolomites. Wonderful nature contest
Formats
5943 × 3344 pixels • 19.8 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG