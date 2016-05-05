Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Amazed excited young woman afro hairstyle raising hands in surprise looking at camera with big eyes, shocked by sudden victory.studio shot isolated on white background
close up young asian woman smiling with happiness and using hand touch over chest in on white brick background in living room for international women's day cocnept
Young beautiful brunette girl wearing casual sweater standing over isolated white background smiling with hands on chest with closed eyes and grateful gesture on face. Health concept.
Smiling young woman
Beautiful transsexual transgender elegant businesswoman over isolated white background smiling with hands on chest with closed eyes and grateful gesture on face. Health concept.
Woman holding hands in front of her body
Beautiful young hispanic woman smiling with hands on chest with closed eyes and grateful gesture on face. Health concept.
The girl and her favorite coffee during relaxing time

See more

1643954425

See more

1643954425

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122917602

Item ID: 2122917602

Amazed excited young woman afro hairstyle raising hands in surprise looking at camera with big eyes, shocked by sudden victory.studio shot isolated on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nitikan T

Nitikan T