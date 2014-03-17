Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Amazed blond girl looking in happy disbelief, touching head and gasping excited, hear awesome news, wears casual clothes, stands against grey background
Very emotional woman laughs while tearing her stomach. Portrait of a beautiful woman on a white-gray background
blonde woman acting surprised and confused
Very emotional woman laughs while tearing her stomach. Portrait of a beautiful woman on a white-gray background
Happy cheerful young woman wearing her red hair in bun rejoicing at positive news or birthday gift, with joyful and charming smile. Ginger student girl relaxing indoors after college
Cheerful young woman in light clothes looking aside, whispers gossip, tells secret with hand gesture isolated on white wall background. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept. Mock up copy space
Waist-up shot of enthusiastic energized cute girl reacting to awesome offer of friend going sit in cafe smiling joyfully with amused expression gazing at camera and pointing at upper left corner
Portrait of excited attractive european adult girl with trendy haircut talking on cellphone while gesturing and looking up, lifting eyebrows while discussing something, standing over gray background.

See more

1109647925

See more

1109647925

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133664503

Item ID: 2133664503

Amazed blond girl looking in happy disbelief, touching head and gasping excited, hear awesome news, wears casual clothes, stands against grey background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asti Mak

Asti Mak