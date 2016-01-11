Images

Alpinia purpurata, red ginger, also called ostrich plume and pink cone ginger, are native Malaysian plants with showy flowers on long brightly colored red bracts.
Red ginger flower with black background.
Unfocused Tropical Flower: Alpinia purpurata, red ginger, also called ostrich plume and pink cone ginger.
Quesnelia quesneliana species of bromeliad with a large reddish pink flowers
bromeliad with black and green background
Beautiful flower in the garden.
beauty white pink flowers closeup view in garden
Red ginger flower,Alpinia purpurata

1222323316

684902986

Item ID: 684902986

  • 2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Molly NZ

Molly NZ