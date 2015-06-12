Images

Image
Alpine sunny winter landscape with a view of the Matterhorn, near Zermatt, in Switzerland. In the foreground, an expanse of frozen snow shaped by the cold altitude wind. High quality photo
Winter mountains, panorama - snow-capped peaks of the Italian Alps
View from the Jenner in the Berchtesgadener Land in Bavaria Germany at a sunny but cold day in winter.
Sunny winter landscape at Ski Area in Dolomites, Italy - Alpe Lusia. Ski resort in val di Fassa near Moena
Nature at its Best
Panoramic view of scenic winter wonderland mountain scenery in the Alps with cross-country skiing track on a beautiful cold sunny day with blue sky and clouds
Panoramic view of beautiful winter mountain landscape in the Bavarian Alps with Reiteralpe mountain range in the background, Nationalpark Berchtesgadener Land, Upper Bavaria, Germany
Winter mountains panoramic view with clouds in the valley and glacier. Diavolezza ski region, Engadin, Switzerland.

472798489

472798489

2133351447

Item ID: 2133351447

  • 7119 × 4000 pixels • 23.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nico Valsangiacomo

Nico Valsangiacomo