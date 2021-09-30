Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082123904
Aloe Vera closeup.Water drops on leaf of aloe. Aloevera plant, natural organic renewal cosmetics, alternative medicine.Skin care concept, moisturizing. On green background.
B
By Bukhta Yurii
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aloealoe veraalternativebackgroundbeautybotanycactuscarecosmeticcosmetologycreamdermatologyflorafoliagefreshfreshnessgelgreenhealthhealthyherbherbalingredientjuiceleaflotionmakeupmedicalmedicinemoisturizenaturalnaturenutrientorganicplantproductpurityskincarespasucculenttreatmentveravitaminwaterwetwhitewoman
Similar images
More from this artist