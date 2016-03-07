Images

An almost white crucifix, pulled from the ground, is leaning against the walls of an old abandoned building that is slowly crumbling. The image portrays a sense of melancholy loneliness.
8049397

Stock Photo ID: 8049397

Photo Formats

  • 1750 × 2600 pixels • 5.8 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 673 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 337 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Matt Ragen

Matt Ragen