Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN - MAY 2: R.Fayzullin (N17) in action at Adventure mountain bike cross-country marathon in mountains "Jeyran Trophy 2010" May 2, 2010 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Photo Formats
5219 × 3480 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.