Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Its all about shopping today. Studio portrait of a happy young woman carrying shopping bags against a white background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5792 × 8688 pixels • 19.3 × 29 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG