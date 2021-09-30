Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081362465
Alhambra Granada Spain - 09 14 2021: View at the exterior at the Patio at the Lions, twelve marble lions fountain on Palace of the Lions or Harem, Alhambra citadel, tourist people visiting
Málaga, Spain
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
al andalusal- hamraal-andalusalbaicinalcazaba districtalhamaralhambra granadaalhambra palaceamazing moorishandalusiaarabic architecturearabic decorationarchitecturecitadel alhambradecorative muslimdomes of mocárbeshill al-sabikahispanic-arab governorshuman heritageislamic architecturekings of granadala alcazabamocábares hallmohammed ben al- hamarmohammed vmoorish archesmoorish decorationmoorish kingmultifoil archmuslimmuslimsnasrid dynastynational monumentnazareth palacesnazari king mohammadnazari monarchspalace citypalace of the lionspatio at the lionsroyal bathssawwar ben hamdunspanish touristicsultan palacethe alhambrathe nasrid palacestravel granadatwelve marble lionsunescoworld heritage
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist