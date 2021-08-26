Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091956494
Alessandria, Italy - 26 august 2021: the new bridge of the Cittadella district made by Richard Meier. High quality photo
s
By savo1974
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alessandriaarchitecturebridgebuildingcastlecatholicchristiancitadelcittadellacitycityscapecolorcountrycountrysidedayeuropaeuropeeuropeanexteriorfallfieldgreenhillhistorichouseitalianitalylandmarklandscapelinkmedievalmodernmonumentnewoldoutdoorpedestrianphotographypiedmontplantreligionreligiousriverrowruralscenicspringurbanwork
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist