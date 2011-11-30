Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - OCTOBER 9: Balloons glow during the morning glow event on October 9, 2010 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Albuquerque balloon fiesta is the biggest balloon event in the the world.
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG