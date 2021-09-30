Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098068712
Albi, France - July 2021 - Deserted tables set under tents on the restaurant terrace of the Alchimy, a luxury hotel on Place du Palais Square, on the day the health passport entered into force
Albi, France
S
By Spech
Related keywords
albialchimycafecafe terracechicclosed businesscovid-19crisisdecorationdeserteddesignemptyeuropeeuropeanfamousfoodfrancefrenchgastronomyglassesgreen passhealth passportholidaylockdownluxury restaurantmidi pyreneesnobodyoccitanieoutdoorplace du palaisrestaurantrestaurant terracesouthsouthernsquarestreetsummertabletable settingtarntentstourismtouristtowntravelurbanvacationvaccine mandatevaccine passportvigan
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
