Image
ALBA IULIA, ROMANIA - JULY 12: Since 2009 at 12 sharp takes place the ceremonial of changing the guard at Alba Carolina Fortress on July 12, 2010 in Alba Iulia, Romania.
57844420

Stock Photo ID: 57844420

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Gabriela Insuratelu

