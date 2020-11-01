Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102716639
Ahnweiler, Germany - November 1, 2020: Maria Laach Abbey surrounded by colorful trees next to a a field with grazing cows on a fall evening in Germany.
K
By Kari Ahlers
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abbeyahrweilerarchitectureautumnbenedictinecalderachangecolorcolorfulcraterdaydestinationeifelenvironmenteuropeeuropeanfallforestgermangermanygreenlaachlaacherlakelandmarklandscapeleavesleisurelifestylemariamonknatureoldoutdooroutdoorspalatinatepathreserverhinelandscenicseasonseetourismtraveltreevolcanicwalkwaterwoodedwoods
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist