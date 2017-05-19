Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Agency office workers cooperating regarding startup project marketing solutions while in modern office interior. Business company finance department team members reviewing financial paperwork.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5394 × 3596 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG