Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095961365
agave angustifolia leaves with selective focus. Large green succulent plant full frame
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agaveagave angustifoliaagave viviparabackgroundbeautifulbeautybigbotanicalbotanycactusenvironmenterectexoticextremelyfibrousflora naturalfoliagefull framegardengreengrowisolatedleafleavesnaturenobodyoutdoorplantpricklyproductionselective focussharpsucculentsucculent planttexturethornstropicalvivipara
Categories: Miscellaneous, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist