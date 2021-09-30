Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084389837
After hibernation, the brown bear walks through the forest in search of food, the Carpathian forests and its inhabitants, Synevyr glade.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeadorableadultangryanimalarctosattackbearbigbitebogbrownbrown bearcarnivoreclawsclosecloseupcutedangerdangerousenvironmentfieldforestfurfurryfuzzygrizzly bearhibernationisolatedlandscapelookingmammalnaturalnatureportraitpowerpowerfulpredatorsearch for foodspringsummersynevyr gladeukraineursuswalkingwildwild naturewildernesswildlifeyoung bear
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist