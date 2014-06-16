Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
After dining on fresh warthog, this lion cub (panthera leo) yawned as he rested. They typically inhabit savanna and grassland, although they may take to bush and forest.
Photo Formats
3000 × 2400 pixels • 10 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG