Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
African-American man holding a negative test device. Happy young man showing his negative Coronavirus - Covid-19 rapid test. Coronavirus
African american businessman with braids drinking coffee over isolated white background happy with big smile doing ok sign, thumb up with fingers, excellent sign
Afro american customer man holding credit card standing over isolated pink background happy with big smile doing ok sign, thumb up with fingers, excellent sign
Young african american man holding virtual currency bitcoin smiling happy and positive, thumb up doing excellent and approval sign
Worried businessman with closed eyes. Dark skinned manager with clasped hands praying and crying. Serious troubles of young executive and deep depression.
Closeup of young african american man isolated on gray background , putting hands together as if he is praying
Portrait of a joyful african american man which showing fingers to the camera and smiling while standing on blue background
Attractive african american man in casual wear is standing on isolated blue background and plays with enthusiasm on his mobile phone

See more

1855388995

See more

1855388995

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132999453

Item ID: 2132999453

African-American man holding a negative test device. Happy young man showing his negative Coronavirus - Covid-19 rapid test. Coronavirus

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photoroyalty

Photoroyalty