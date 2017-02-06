Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
African man is sitting at the sofa and taking blood from his finger due to diabetes. The daily life of a man of African-American ethnicity person with a chronic illness who is using glucose tester.
Feeling happy. Handsome young African man holding a remote control and laughing while sitting on the sofa at home
Young guy suffering from backache at home
man reading a book in bed
Cheerful bearded man in uniform sitting by his workplace in office and looking at you during work
Business man working on tablet and sitting on sofa
A portrait of a handsome man in a light blue sweater. Beauty, fashion for men.
Young male office worker sitting on chair in office , isolated

See more

245173375

See more

245173375

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132337133

Item ID: 2132337133

African man is sitting at the sofa and taking blood from his finger due to diabetes. The daily life of a man of African-American ethnicity person with a chronic illness who is using glucose tester.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photoroyalty

Photoroyalty