Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
African man with a disability playing basketball on a wheelchair, portrait of smiling adult male champion athlete looking at the camera, concept of social inclusion, accessibility and diversity
Close-up portrait of a man smiling and expressing happiness sitting in a park, enjoying the weather and listening to music.
mature man sitting in dreamy and thoughtful forest sitting with a music headset at his neck
An african male in an open field of green grass and clear skies opens palms to the sky in happy relief and laughs.
An african male in an open field of green grass and clear skies pumps fits to the sky in happy relief and laughs.
Intense focused expression on muscular lean African American athlete holding toes of shoe while performing sitting hamstring stretch on grass lawn outside
African american man walking and drinking tea from paper cup in sunny evening city street
Cute Teenager with orange basketball ball plays basketball on street playground in spring summer. Hobby, active lifestyle, sports activity for kids.

See more

1934820203

See more

1934820203

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128933214

Item ID: 2128933214

African man with a disability playing basketball on a wheelchair, portrait of smiling adult male champion athlete looking at the camera, concept of social inclusion, accessibility and diversity

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MandriaPix

MandriaPix