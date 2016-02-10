Images

An African grey Congo parrot at the tropical Maldives. Grey parrots are particularly noted for their advanced cognitive abilities and their ability to talk. Many learn to speak in their first year.
Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

39091540

Stock Photo ID: 39091540

Photo Formats

  • 3456 × 2592 pixels • 11.5 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Paolo Gianti

Paolo Gianti