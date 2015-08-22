Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
African chic girl with white blouse, black leather skirt and white sneakers. Fashionable african american woman.
Bodybuilder mature sexy woman working out in a gym. Fitness woman, trained female body, lifestyle portrait, american middle age model
Model Posing for swimsuit shoot
Slender and athletic girl flexes beautifully basking in the sun
Beautiful girl performs exercises in the gym. Fitness. Body-building.
Beautiful brunette girl in a black swimsuit with blue flowers and a wicker bag, stands near a deck chair on the beach. Summer rest
Beautiful and fit fashion model in swimsuit. Woman with slim perfect body posing on a pier in bikini over wooden background.
Warm summer portrait of a young beautiful woman posing on the old rusty transport bridge over the river during sunset.

See more

1697525971

See more

1697525971

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128168067

Item ID: 2128168067

African chic girl with white blouse, black leather skirt and white sneakers. Fashionable african american woman.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AS photostudio

AS photostudio